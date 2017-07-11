Albion mascot packages set to go on sale

Packages for junior Brighton & Hove Albion fans to be a mascot for a Premier League game next season go on sale tomorrow.

The package is available subject to availability and initially to Albion season ticket holders (based on loyalty points) aged between seven to 12. Any remaining places will then be opened up to Young Seagulls Plus members, followed by Young Seagulls members.

There are two packages available.

Two Captain's Packages are available for each match, where the mascot will lead the team out wearing a go-pro to capture all the action.

The package includes two adult and one junior ticket in the West Lower; photograph with the captains, officials and mascots in the centre circle; replica Albion kit to wear on the day and take home; photo in the matchday programme; pitchside pre-match warm-up with Gully; meal vouchers for two adults and one junior; parking permit for the Bridge Car Park; a signed matchday programme (sent post-match); a photograph from the centre circle with captains, officials and mascots (sent post match).

The cost of the Captain's Package is £350 per mascot.

There is also a Standard Package available for each match, which costs £250. The mascot will walk out with the team and be a part of the matchday experience.

It includes one adult and one junior ticket in the West Lower; replica Albion kit to wear on the day and take home; photo in the matchday programme; meal vouchers for one adult and one junior; pitchside pre-match warm-up with Gully; photograph memory from the day (sent post-match).

Two mascot places for each home league game will also be balloted for Young Seagulls members.

Packages go on sale tomorrow for junior season ticket holders with 150 season-ticket points. All remaining junior season ticket holders will be able to buy packages from Monday. If any are left, they will be available to Young Seagulls Plus members from July 19 and to Young Seagulls members from July 24.

For more information, visit https://www.seagullstickets.com/en-gb/categories/mascots or call 0844 327 1901.

