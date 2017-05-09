Albion players reflect on promotion-winning season

Albion players have hailed their promotion-winning season on social media.

The Seagulls were pipped to the Championship title by Newcastle but the team are still looking forward to their first-ever season in the Premier League after finishing runners-up.

Striker Glenn Murray tweeted: "League standings aside I'm very proud to be part of this group & what we've achieved this season #BHAFC #Together."

Beram Kayal wrote on Instagram: "What a season it has been! Great effort from all the players and management team to get us to the Premier League. To you, the fans thank you for all your support this season both home and away you have been truly amazing. Enjoy the holidays and let's all be ready for next seasons challenge. We are going up!!! Say we are going up!!! Love Beram xx."

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori said on Twitter: "What an experience! Securing promotion with Brighton, unfortunately we couldn't secure that top spot but I'm still very proud to have been a part of this great team. Thank you to all my teammates, staff at the club, and the fans who made my time here very enjoyable! Thank you all and good luck next season in the Premier League! Hopefully I'll see you all soon."

Steve Sidwell said: "Not the end we wanted but let's not take away an unbelievable achievement @OfficialBHAFC has made To all involved especially the fans we r up (emoji)."

Sebastien Pocognoli, on loan to the Seagulls from West Brom, wrote: "PL is the place where the club, players, staff, supporters deserve to be. The club and the city have never been as bright as this year."

Winger Anthony Knockaert said: "We're in the premier league ... that's all matters at the end !!!! Thank you for your support Brighton fans."

Jamie Murphy said: "Disappointing to miss out on 1st, but we did what we set out to do from the start! Proud of my teammates, staff and fans. What a season!"

German defender Uwe Hunemeier wrote: "It wasn't meant to be, but I am still so proud of everyone. Be disappointed in the biggest success of the club, sums up our mentality."

Liam Rosenior said: "Down.But definitely not out.So proud of every player, coach, staff, manager and you the fans of this amazing club. We're on our way. #BHAFC."

