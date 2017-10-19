Albion's December fixtures remain unchanged

Albion fans can begin to book travel and sort out plans for Christmas after it was announced this afternoon that none of their fixtures in December - up until the 28th - have been selected for television.

The televised fixtures for Sky Sports and BT Sport were announced this afternoon and no Albion games were picked up, although by the start of December eight Seagulls matches will have been shown live.

That means the home game with Liverpool (December 2) remains a 3pm kick-off.

The visit to Huddersfield is a 3pm kick-off on December 9 and the trip to Tottenham kicks-off at 8pm on December 13.

Home games with Burnley (December 16) and Watford (December 23) will both kick-off at 3pm and the Boxing Day match with Chelsea is a 3pm start.

Albion are on Sky Sports tomorrow evening, when they travel to West Ham, and again on October 29 when they host Southampton.

The last remaining televised December dates and January fixtures will be announced by October 27.