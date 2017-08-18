Albion still looking to bring in more new faces

Brighton boss Chris Hughton says the club are still looking to bring in new players before the transfer deadline.

The Seagulls have brought in Mathew Ryan, Markus Suttner, Pascal Gross, Davy Propper, and Izzy Brown, on loan from Chelsea, since last season ended. Jose Izquierdo is also set to sign, subject to international clearance.

On looking to add more players to the squad before the end of August deadline, Hughton said: "Yes, we are. I don't think we'd be too different to anybody else.

"We keep talking about the responsibility that we have of working as hard as we can to stay in this division and that means having the best team and squad that we can. So yes, if we can, but as we continue to say, they have to be the right players for this club."

Offensive positions are where Albion are most likely to add, as Hughton admits he has good defensive cover: "Again, you never say never because something can happen that you don't expect.

"But if I'm looking at what I've got, certainly as regards numbers, I think I've got good numbers in there. Whether there will be any personnel change that is not something we're pushing for. But if it was right, then it was something perhaps we'd do."

