Albion to host Spanish giants

Brighton will host Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly at the Amex ahead of their first-ever season in the Premier League.

The Seagulls were promoted into the Premier League last season and their showpiece friendly will see them take on Atletico on Sunday, August 6, with a 4pm kick-off.

The two clubs have agreed terms and are working to finalise the contract for the fixture, which would be Albion's final warm-up match before they make their Premier League bow six days later.

Atletico are managed by former Argentinian midfielder Diego Simeone and include Antoine Griezmann, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, Fernando Torres, Diego Godin and Koke in their squad.

They were runners-up in the Champions League last season - losing to fierce city rivals Real Madrid in the final - and last won La Liga in 2013/14.

Albion have already announced pre-season friendlies away to Crawley (July 22), Southend (July 25) and Norwich (July 29). They also have a away European friendly to be confirmed on August 1, before the Premier League season gets underway on the weekend of August 12.

Ticket prices and on-sale dates for the fixture with Atletico Madrid will be announced as soon as the match contract has been finalised.

