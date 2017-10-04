Albion youngsters sign new deals

Two members of Albion's under-23 squad have signed new contracts with the club.
Defender George Cox, who has been with Brighton from under-11 level, has penned a new two-year deal. while forward James Tilley, who has been with the Seagulls from the under-12 age group, has agreed a three-year deal.
Tilley made his senior debut for the club in the 0-0 Championship draw with Middlesbrough in May 2015, and scored his first goal in the 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Barnet in August.
Cox has appeared in all six of Albion’s Premier League 2 fixtures so far this season, as well as the Checkatrade Trophy matches against MK Dons and Oxford United.
Brighton under-23 coach Simon Rusk said: “I am delighted that both George and James have committed their immediate futures to the club.
“Both players have progressed well in recent years, and shown a tremendous desire to improve and make the next step up to first-team football.
“They are both local lads and it is very pleasing to see them rewarded for all their hard work.”
