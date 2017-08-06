Atletico send strong squad for Amex sell-out

Albion's friendly with Spanish giants Atletico Madrid is a sell-out at the Amex this afternoon (4pm kick-off).

The La Liga club have announced their squad for the match and Antoine Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Diego Godin, Juan Fran and Koke are among the players included.



Atletico won the Audi Cup, on penalties against Liverpool, in midweek and begin their league season on August 19.



Albion winger Anthony Knockaert and striker Sam Baldock are set to miss the game through injury, while Glenn Murray is suspended after his red card in the midweek draw with Girona.

A sell-out crowd of 27,000 is expected for the match, with no tickets available on the day.



The full Atletico squad is Moyá, Oblak, Godín, Savic, Lucas, Juanfran, Giménez, Sergi, Koke, Carrasco, Augusto, Gabi, Thomas, Gaitán, Keidi, Amath, Griezmann, Fernando Torres, Correa and Vietto.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!