Away points a massive bonus - Hughton

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says any points his side pick up away will be a massive bonus this season.

The Seagulls won 3-0 at West Ham in their last away game in the Premier League and Hughton says the challenge for his squad is to do it again.

Albion, who are 12th in the top flight, travel to fourth-from-bottom Swansea this afternoon and Hughton said: "We've spoken about home form and how important it's going to be but any points you're able to pick up away is always a massive bonus.

"There was a good feeling after the West Ham game and there will have been newly promoted clubs who have taken a lot longer to get that elusive away win.

"It's good to get that under our belt but the challenge is to do it again and the next one is Saturday (Swansea).

"We all know it's a better international break when you go into it on the back of a good result, so we're hoping we can do that."

Swansea have lost four of their five league matches at home this season and Hughton said: "Irrespective of form, the first thing you look at is the team and the quality they've got in their side.

"We are away from home too, so all of those factors make it another difficult game for us.

"We have to go into every game with that type of mentality. They've got very good players and on their day can be a very good side."