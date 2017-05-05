Baldock back in contention for Albion

Striker Sam Baldock is in contention to return to Albion's squad for the final game of the season at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Baldock, who has scored 12 goals in 33 games this season, has missed Brighton's last seven matches with a glute muscle injury but Albion boss Chris Hughton said the 28-year-old has trained well all week.

The Seagulls will win the Championship title with a victory, or if they better Newcastle's result at home to Barnsley. Both games kick-off at midday.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!