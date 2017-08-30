Booker recalls plenty of entertaining Albion stories in new book

Former Albion assistant manager Bob Booker will be signing copies of his book ‘Ooh-Ahh: The Bob Booker story’ at Komedia in Brighton on Wednesday evening.

Booker will be signing copies from 7pm, as part of 'An evening with Booker and McGhee’, hosted by The Albion Roar. The show with former Albion assistant manager Booker and former Brighton boss McGhee starts at 8pm and they will recall tales from the dressing room, manager's office and the pitch.

Tickets are £10 and can be bought from www.komedia.co.uk/brighton

In ‘Ooh-Ahh: The Bob Booker story’, author Greville Waterman gives a detailed and entertaining insight into Booker’s career, from playing at Sheffield United and Brentford to his role as Brighton assistant manager.

Booker talks fondly about his time with the Seagulls, during which they were promoted three times and explains what it was like working under five different managers - Micky Adams, Peter Taylor, Martin Hinshelwood, Steve Coppell and Mark McGhee.



From nerves before his first training session at the club, he also recalls several amusing stories from post-season celebrations in Marbella; singing 'We Are The Champions' dressed as Freddie Mercury in Hove as Albion celebrated back-to-back promotions; going drinking in Brighton city centre with Mark McGhee after a 4-1 defeat in the latter's first home game in charge and many more.



Talking about the book, Albion life president Dick Knight said: “From fans’ hero to unsung hero, Bob Booker’s career in football has been fascinating.



“After ‘making marvellous use of modest talents,’ playing his heart out in 379 Football League games, this is the man who turned the role of assistant manager into an art form.”



“How else would you describe someone who worked with a succession of very different top-class managers at Brighton, and made each one of them better at his job?”



“Bob’s remarkable journey through football, told here with great insight by Greville Waterman, reveals one of the true characters of the game.”



“A joy to read for anyone with football in their veins.”



Booker thanks Waterman, a Brentford fan, for all his hard work in producing the book and said: "I can't thank Greville enough for all his hard work, patience and skill, especially in having to listen to me and my stories for hours on end.



"It has been a long journey and this project would never have happened without him and we have become firm friends."



The book can be bought online here.