Brighton agree deal for Ghanaian international

Albion have agreed a deal with FC Zurich to sign Ghanian international Raphael Dwamena, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 21-year-old striker has also agreed personal terms with the club and is now awaiting clearance to travel to the UK for his medical.

Dwamena has scored 14 goals in 18 appearances for Zurich since joining in January from Austria Lustenau, where he had netted 18 times in 20 matches.

He has also been capped twice by Ghana, scoring two goals in three games.