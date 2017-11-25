Bruno: We almost played the perfect game

Bruno felt Brighton produced their best away performance of the season in their 1-0 defeat at Manchester United this afternoon.

The Seagulls caused United problems on the counter-attack and were unlucky to lose to Ashley Young's deflected strike midway through the second half.

Glenn Murray battles away with Paul Pogba. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)



Brighton remain ninth in the Premier League table and captain Bruno said: "Maybe in terms of performance, I would say it's the best one away from home but I'm disappointed about the result.



"I think we deserved to get something here but we didn't take our chances and especially in this stadium you can get punished.



"We came here trying to do the perfect game and we almost did it."



United's goal came when Young netted following a disputed corner and Bruno said: "It was 50-50 but we're playing at Old Trafford and the linesman thought it was a red one. We cannot rely and blame the ref."

Jose Mourinho praises Brighton's performance

Chris Hughton match reaction

Match report: Manchester United 1, Albion 0