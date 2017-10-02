Chelsea loanee Brown looking to get back up to full speed

Albion forward Izzy Brown is looking to get back up to 100 per cent fitness during the international break after returning to action at Arsenal on Sunday.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Chelsea, had been out with a hamstring injury since the opening-day game with Manchester City. He was an unused substitute in Brighton's win against Newcastle at the end of last month, before starting as the lone striker in the 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.



Brown wants to be back up to full speed when Albion host Everton after the international break and said: "I just need to get back to 100 per cent sharpness and then I'll be happy.



"It was a bit disappointing when it happened (the injury) as it was my first Prem start. It's football, there's ups and downs so I'm happy it came at the start of the season and not the end when it's most important.



"You have to think of the positives and I've come back now and am fitter than I was before."



Brown played up front at Arsenal, with Tomer Hemed suspended and Glenn Murray only fit enough for a place on the bench after an ankle injury.



He said: "It was tough against three good defenders. I haven't played in the number nine position for many years, so it was a new challenge and one I had to get used to quickly.

"I did as well as I could and thought I did okay."



Looking back at the game, Brown said: "We created some chances which was good but we needed to keep the ball more because if we lost it, we weren't going to get it back for another five minutes.



"It was tough against such a good side, they keep the ball well and with so much rotation. Throughout the whole game we did well defensively but two lapses in concentration cost us the game."

