Defoe says 'sky's the limit' for former Liverpool winger

Bournemouth striker Jermain Defoe says the sky's the limit for former Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe after his game-changing substitute appearance against Brighton on Friday.

Ibe came off the bench with the Cherries trailing to Solly March's header but then set up goals for Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe as Bournemouth recorded their first Premier League win of the season.

Defoe said: "There's so much to come from him, he's such a good player. I've been really impressed with him since I've been at the club.

"It's not always easy when you're young, there's a lot of pressure on your shoulders when people expect you to do so much.

"It's all about confidence and I just hope he takes confidence from what he did. It's not always easy to come off the bench and make that sort of impact. He changed the game and hopefully he can kick on now ad really show his quality because he's a top player.

"The sky's the limit for him, I feel. Technically, he's so good and we're lucky to have someone like that in the dressing room with that sort of quality."

Bournemouth host Albion again tomorrow in the Carabao Cup, with a 7.45pm kick-off at the Vitality Stadium.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe has confirmed he will make changes to his squad and Albion are set to do the same, with club record signing Jose Izquierdo and deadline day signing Ezequiel Schelotto likely to make their first starts for the club.