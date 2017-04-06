Dunk available for QPR clash after illness

Lewis Dunk is set to make a quick recovery from illness for Albion's match at Queens Park Rangers tomorrow evening.

The central defender went off after 31 minutes of Tuesday's 3-1 win at home to Birmingham with a sickness bug but Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said Dunk was back in training today and expects him to be fine.

Liam Rosenior and Sebastien Pocognoli, who both missed the Birmingham game, are available but Hughton said striker Sam Baldock, who has missed two matches, is "touch and go" and feels the game at Wolverhampton Wanderers next week is a more likely return date.

