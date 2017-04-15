Former players salute Albion as they near Premier League dream

A number of former Brighton players saluted the team as they moved ever closer to reaching the Premier League yesterday.

Anthony Knockaert netted twice in a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Seagulls just need four points from their final four games to clinch promotion and nine points to lift the title.

Twitter was awash with praise for Albion following the game.

Former star striker Bobby Zamora tweeted: "Absolutely buzzing 4 @AKnockaert @OfficialBHAFC @sjsidwell @stockogk1313 @8stephens @connorgoldson and the fans. Amazing win I want #champs"

Former Albion and Plymouth forward Garry Nelson said: "#BHAFC #PAFC it won't be long now!!"

Alan Navarro tweeted: "Just seen the @OfficialBHAFC score, absolutely buzzing for everyone involved, keep pushing, nearly there."

Inigo Calderon said: "oh my god! so close, so deserved!!!!"

Kerry Mayo wrote: "Whats' happening? I'll tell you what's happening! @OfficialBHAFC are destined for the big time. End!"

Gary Chivers tweeted: "What a result for Brighton!! So pleased for them and their humble manager!! Chris Hughton. Now to win the championship !!!"

Former Albion manager Oscar Garcia also praised the Seagulls and tweeted: "Only one step more and we get promoted to the @premierleague! Well deserved @OfficialBHAFC!!Really happy for a lot of people!! Big congrats!"

