Goldson: I’m happy, feeling fit and ready to go

Albion defender Connor Goldson says he is feeling fit and ready to go for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old missed the last four months of Brighton's promotion-winning season when he had to have preventative surgery on a heart issue.

After the surgery was a success, he returned to light training towards the end of last season and is now targeting a return to action after working hard all summer.

Speaking to www.brightonandhovealbion.com, he said: "I went out to America in the summer with my friend Jon Taylor, who plays for Rotherham, and we spent every single day in the gym.

“We did different runs and started weight training again, so I am back at the weight I left at now. I’m happy, feeling fit and ready to go.

“We were out in the gym every day over there and when I came back I went to Birmingham to continue my work.

"It was a different situation for me, as I had a long period away last season and I didn’t feel exhausted at the end.

“Those who played 46 games needed a rest, but I felt like I didn’t need to and cracked on to get myself back fit.”

Albion begin their first-ever Premier League campaign at home to Manchester City on August 12 and Goldson said: “After the fixtures came out, the reality of the task that’s facing us this season hit home.

“You see the magnitude of the games and the teams that we’re going to play. Everyone’s excited with the challenges ahead, and we’re all looking forward to it.”

