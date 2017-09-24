Hughton aware of Newcastle's set-piece threat

Albion boss Chris Hughton is conscious of Newcastle's threat from set-pieces as the Magpies have netted winners from corners in their past two matches.

Central defender Jamaal Lascelles has headed home corners to earn Newcastle a 1-0 win at Swansea and then a 2-1 victory over Stoke.

Asked if Albion had done any extra work on corners this week ahead of this afternoon's game, Hughton said: "I know what you're getting at and those are the margins.

"They have won two games, against Swansea and Stoke, both from a set play which has taken them from five points from three games to nine. No we haven't but we are very conscious that they have somebody that at this moment has been very good.

"We also learned that last season with him scoring against us from a wide free kick as well. So no, but we are very conscious of his qualities."

On the importance of set plays, Hughton said: "Hugely important, but I think they always have been. Including the stat I just mentioned, two headed goals taking them from five points to nine. Four points in a two-game sequence.

"But there are always going to be some clubs that are more profilic, and some individuals, that are going to be more prolific than others. They are certainly a good weapon."