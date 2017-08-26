Hughton: Points in this division are hard to come by, so we have to earn them

Albion boss Chris Hughton says his side will have to earn all of their points in the Premier League this season.

The Seagulls have lost their opening two matches in the top flight since promotion from the Championship last season.

Brighton travel to Watford this afternoon and asked the importance of picking up points as soon as possible, Hughton said: "It's huge for us, points in this division are tough to come by, you have to very much earn them.

"But that's what we're here for and we deserve to be here. There were a lot of positives from the first two games and the negatives we've spoken about - I thought we conceded two poor goals in our last game at Leicester.

"We've got to show enough on the day to earn points and we'll continue to do that. It will be a good day if we are able to get points."

On the differences from the Championship last season, Hughton said: "There are things we would have got away with and games we would have been in last season that are going to be tougher now.

"The big difference at this level is the quality of finishing, the difference in creative ability and that's what wins you games.

"We can finish this season maybe happy with what we do defensively as a side but it's going to be what we're able to do offensively which is what will get us to where we want to be.

"That's why we've recruited what we have in recent weeks."