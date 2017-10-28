Hughton praises Dunk's progress and start to life in the Premier League

Albion boss Chris Hughton has praised Lewis Dunk's progress in his time as manager and feels he has made a strong start to life in the Premier League.

Dunk and fellow central defender Shane Duffy have received praise for their performances so far this season and former England striker Ian Wright tipped Dunk for an England call-up last week.

Hughton admitted Dunk has received plaudits because of his form but said any future England call-up will be down to Gareth Southgate to make: "It will always be the decision of those that make that decision, within the England camp or for any player at international level.

"All we can do is talk about what he's done for us and he's improved in my time here, coming up to three years in January. He's improved season after season and I think that was the case before I arrived.

"That's all you can ask. He's looked comfortable at this level and has got a lot of plaudits because of the way he's played and the moment that's not the case, there will certainly be people talking in the opposite way.

"He's a very good footballer for a centre half but he's also somebody who wants to help the team keep clean sheets and will do whatever he can to do that."