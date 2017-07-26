Hunemeier says Albion will be ready for 'hard' challenge of staying in the Premier League

German defender Uwe Hunemeier says staying in the Premier League is all that matters this season and insists Albion will be ready for the challenge ahead come August 12.

A 3-0 win at Southend last night was Brighton's third successive pre-season friendly victory as the team gear up for their return to the top flight of English football after a 34-year absence.

Hunemeier played the full 90 minutes at Southend and afterwards said: "We did really well especially in the first half and scored three really nice goals.

"We're now coming to the final stage of our pre-season. We have another three friendly matches so it's going to go quickly to the first game and we're all looking forward to that."

Looking ahead to the new season, Hunemeier said: "It's a great challenge for us as a team and as a club. The whole city and all our supporters are looking forward to it. We'll try our best and the first game at home is going to be amazing for us.

"It's going to be a really hard challenge for us but we will be ready on August 12."

The only target is to remain a Premier League club in the upcoming campaign and Hunemeier said: "The first target for us in our first season is to stay up. We know it's going to be hard but other teams have proved it's possible and we want to take our chance.

"Everyone is talking about the top six or seven and they're probably playing in their own league. The other teams are all fighting a bit to stay up and it's going to be a hard challenge.

"There are some teams like Stoke and Southampton, who have shown they are capable of having a really good season in the Premier League but we have to get points out of these games.

"It's going to be hard but we're ready for it."

