Izquierdo could make Albion debut tomorrow after completing club record move

Columbian winger Jose Izquierdo could make his Brighton debut tomorrow after his club record move to the Seagulls was confirmed last night.

Subject to receiving international clearance in time, Izquierdo could play in tomorrow's Carabao Cup tie against Barnet at the Amex.

Izquierdo, who will wear shirt number 19, has joined Albion for a club record fee and has signed a contract until June, 2021. Speaking to www.brightonandhovealbion.com, he said: "The club believed in me. They took the time to follow my football, showed me the project for Brighton and the new challenge to be in the Premier League. I liked it and made the decision to join.

"The record fee is a motivation; we feel pressure in other ways, so you can't think of the fee like that. You have to think that they paid that money because you deserve it.

"You have to keep this in mind and work like that. Every day you have to improve yourself and give everything for the club. The Premier League is a top league and I hope I can show my qualities and help the team."

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: "This has been a very complex deal, but I am absolutely delighted we are finally in a position to confirm it is completed. I would like to thank all those involved for their hard work and am delighted Jose is now able to begin work.

"He has already been in Brighton & Hove for a period of time, and been able to meet his new colleagues, but has not been permitted to train with us - so he is now very keen to get started, and we are looking forward to working with him on the training pitch.

"He's a very exciting player to watch, and along with that excitement he will bring pace and creativity to the team; he also has an excellent goalscoring record. Subject to international clearance we expect fans will get their first sight of him on Tuesday night."

Izquierdo has joined Albion from Club Brugge, who he helped win the Belgian Cup in his first year and then the Belgian League a year later when he won the Golden Shoe, Belgium's player of the year award.

He made his Columbia debut this summer and is expected to be named in the squad again for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers with Venezuela and Brazil.