Izquierdo praises Albion's character, while Choupo-Moting says Stoke should have won

Albion winger Jose Izquierdo praised Albion's character after fighting back to draw with Stoke last night, while Potters striker Maxim Choupo-Moting felt the visitors should have won.

Choupo-Moting gave Stoke a 28th-minute lead but Albion levelled through Pascal Gross on 44 minutes. There was still time for Stoke to go back ahead before the break as Kurt Zouma headed home but Izquierdo ensured honours would be even as he made it 2-2 on the hour.

Maxim Choupo-Moting gives Stoke the lead. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)



Izquierdo netted for the first time at the Amex and afterwards said: "It was a difficult game. We deserved more but made some mistakes that normally we don't but it was important the players didn't get down.



"We can improve our play and managed to get the draw.



"Twice we had the same difficult moment but the character of the players to come back is important for the mentality of the team."



Choupo-Moting said: "To be honest, I'm a bit disappointed because we should have won this game.



"The first half was better than the second. In the second half, we should have played more football.



"When you're away and you have a point, you don't want to lose it but we should have gone for the victory.



"All in all, it's never bad to get a point away but we led two times and I'm a bit disappointed but that's football and at least we didn't lose."