Johnny Cantor: The surge of excitement rarely diminishes in sport

Albion celebrate against Huddersfield. Picture: Angela Brinkhurst

Crisis, what crisis? As concerns started to grow after back-to-back defeats, Albion had to use a little luck to beat the Championship leaders Huddersfield this week but they fully deserved all three points.

