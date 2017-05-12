Johnny Cantor: We’re heading into new territory – but with familiar surroundings

Strawberries and cream. Cheese and wine. Football and music. They just seem to go together. It certainly seems to be the case with music when it comes to the Albion.

Local bands before matches and after-game parties have provided an extra dimension to days at the Amex. There certainly seems to be a good mod, funk, soul vibe going on with many.

Live music has always been at the heart of Brighton and I have a great fondness for it having watched my brother-in-law play at many venues across town over the years.

Music, like football, can evoke wonderful feelings, passion, joy and sadness. Football fans of course know all about that. In an interview for the Wigan matchday programme our BBC Sussex commentator and former Seagulls striker Warren Aspinall was asked about life on the road with me (help!).

Thankfully, he was pretty kind to me but was asked about how we unwind after games. For away matches he revealed it’s BBC Radio 2. After we have caught up on all the stories from the world of sport, it’s Trevor Nelson and for longer trips after 10pm he’s followed by Craig Charles’ House Party rolling out the tunes on the journey home.

Both provide just my kind of music. However, I have to say I fear Warren turns up the volume sometimes so he doesn’t have to listen to my twaddle after three hours in my company in an enclosed space!

As for the matches at the Amex, by the time we’ve de-briefed, de-rigged the equipment and finally got out of the car park it is about 7pm on a Saturday, 11pm for a midweek game, so the options on the dial are different. After four hours on air on BBC Sussex Sport on a Saturday I have to admit I have sometimes had my fill of sport.

Enter Stereo Underground on BBC Sussex. This new show presented by Richard Latto hits the spot in terms of a Saturday night. It’s a pick-me-up for 6-8pm wherever you are going, whatever you are doing. Each week there is something a bit different and it’s great to catch just some of the tunes I haven’t heard for years.

Next season we will all be entering new territory in the Premier League. The club, many of the players, the supporters and the media will have to adapt to a new world but sometimes it’s nice to know the comfort in familiar surroundings and sounds remains.

However, The Premier League has a ‘new kid on the block’ and Saturday nights have a ‘new player on the team’. Whether it’s Simple Minds, Led Zeppelin or the Brighton-based Levellers, Stereo Underground has been a welcome addition to the sporting day. I have a feeling the Seagulls will be a welcome newcomer to the Premier League as well.

