Knockaert on Britos's shocking tackle and Albion's penalty appeal

Albion winger Anthony Knockaert spoke after this afternoon's 0-0 draw at Watford about the shocking Miguel Britos tackle on him and whether Brighton should have had a second half penalty.

Knockaert, making his first Premier League start of the season, was floored by a knee-high Britos challenge after 25 minutes, which saw the Watford man sent off - the third time he has been dismissed since the start of the 2016/17 season.

Speaking afterwards Knockaert said it was the worst-ever tackle on him and said: "I saw him coming in to do a bad challenge. The first thing I tried to do was avoid the tackle but I couldn't. I was lucky I was able to carry on for the game."

In the second half, Albion thought they should have had a penalty when Knockaert was caught by a high boot from Abdoulaye Doucoure but only a indirect free kick was awarded inside the penalty area.

Knockaert refused to blame referee Graham Scott, though. Speaking with a cut on his nose, he said: "I just heard that apparently if there is no contact it is a indirect free kick. There was contact because I've got a cut on my head but the referee can make mistakes, it's part of the game.

"He can't see everything, so we need to respect it. We can't rely on this decision because we could have missed the penalty as well. You always need to respect the referee and what he does. Today I think he had a good game."

The winger added Brighton will now go into the international break with confidence and said: "We showed great character and the level needed to play in the Premier League. It's a really good sign for the future and hopefully we will be able to win our first Premier League game against West Brom at home."