Knockaert: When you’re a child, you dream about this

Winger Anthony Knockaert said it was an unbelievable feeling after sealing promotion to the Premier League with Brighton on Monday.

The Seagulls fans' favourite has been in scintillating form this season, scoring 15 goals and providing nine assists, on his way to being crowned the EFL Championship player of the season.

Speaking after Albion clinched promotion, he said: “What a day for everyone at this football club.

"It’s amazing and a great feeling. When you’re a child, you dream about this. Some players never get memories like this in their career, so it’s amazing for us.

"We were so unlucky last year and we wanted to bounce back from that disappointment.

"It's unbelievable for us and we're one win away from the title, so that would be amazing.

"All of the people in England were expecting Newcastle to be champions before the season started and we are so close to doing it. It will be an unforgettable season for us."

It has been a difficult season for Knockaert, after his father, Patrick, died in November.

Albion's Frenchman said: "I want to say a big thank-you to my dad. He's been amazing in my life, the main man, and today I wish he was here with me to celebrate.

"Every day, I work so hard for him. It's been a tough time for me but because of this I've got an even bigger desire to work hard and to show what he believed in me."

The Albion squad travelled to support Knockaert at his father's funeral in France and he says all of the squad will friends for life: "If I was playing for any other club in the world, I don't think they would have done it.

"Cancelling training and coming all the way from England to France to come to my dad's funeral was a day that I will never forget.

"I still don't know now how to say thank-you to them. They're not just team-mates but friends forever and this football club I owe a lot.

"That's why I give all my life every single minute on the pitch. They all deserve it because this football club is something special."

Looking ahead to the Premier League, Knockaert said: "It will be unbelievable, we can't wait.

"We will be excited but before that we will enjoy it. It's just amazing, this group of lads deserve it and I'm just so happy for them."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!