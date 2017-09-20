Krul completes permanent move to Brighton

Albion have converted Tim Krul's season-long loan from Newcastle into a permanent one-year deal.

The Dutch international initially arrived on a season-long loan last month, but has now signed a one-year contract.

He made his Brighton debut in last night's Carabao Cup defeat at Bournemouth. The deal means Krul ends a 12-year association with Newcastle, after arriving from Dutch side ADO Den Haag in the summer of 2005.

He has also played seven times for the Netherlands and won the Under-21 European Championships in 2007.

Albion are limited to a maximum of two loan signings from fellow Premier League clubs and currently have Izzy Brown on a season-long loan from Chelsea.