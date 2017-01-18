Lincoln win FA Cup replay to set up date with Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion will travel to National League leaders Lincoln City in the FA Cup fourth round.

The Imps beat Albion's Championship rivals Ipswich Town 1-0 in a replay at Sincil Bank last night as Nathan Arnold scored an injury-time winner. The sides had drawn 2-2 at Portman Road ten days earlier.



Brighton reached the fourth round with a 2-0 victory at home to MK Dons.



The fourth round match will take place at 3pm on Saturday, January 28.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!