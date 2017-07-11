LuaLua can leave Albion on loan again

Winger Kazenga LuaLua will be allowed to leave Albion on loan this summer.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers, scoring once in 11 games.

The explosive wideman has not played for the Seagulls since the 2-0 defeat at Newcastle in August and Albion boss Chris Hughton is willing to listen to temporary offers for the fans' favourite, who has played 183 games for the club.

Midfielders Rohan Ince and Richie Towell will also be allowed to leave Brighton on loan this summer.

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: "They have all trained very well and I'm happy for them to be part of the group because they're good trainers and good players.

"We're looking at loan options for Kazenga and Rohan, and Richie is the same. He signed a new deal at the end of last season, primarily for us to get him out on loan, get him regular games and allow us to assess him better."

