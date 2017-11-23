Manchester United still in title race - Hughton

Albion manager Chris Hughton insists Manchester United are still in the Premier League title race despite Manchester City's sparkling start to the season.

City are eight points clear of their Manchester rivals at the top of the table after 12 games.



Pep Guardiola's City side have rattled home 40 goals so far and United stuttered a little bit - losing two league matches - when Paul Pogba missed two months with a hamstring injury.



The French international returned in last week's 4-1 win over Newcastle and asked if United can still win the title, Hughton said: "Of course they can. Without being detrimental to the other teams in the top six, most people at this moment see the two Manchester teams as the strongest.



"Both clubs have recruited very well and both have big star players.



"With (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic - although he's been out for a while - and Pogba back, it's a massive boost for them at this stage of the season."



Pogba starred in the victory against Newcastle and Hughton said: "Sometimes it will take a player two or three games to get back into a rhythm but on his first game back after that period, he was arguably their best player - certainly the most influential.



"That shows the quality he's got and they are definitely a better team and a better squad for him being fit."

