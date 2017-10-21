Murray felt away win had been coming

Striker Glenn Murray felt an away win had been coming after the Seagulls won 3-0 at West Ham last night.

Murray scored twice in the victory - his first Premier League goals for Albion - and afterwards said: "It set up well for us tonight. The gaffer got his tactics right and it all came together.

"An early goal helps but we feel the away win has been coming. We feel we've gradually got better with our performances away from home in the Premier League and for us internally it was just a matter of time and tonight was the night."

It had been a frustrating start to the season for Murray after an ankle injury limited his game time and he was thrilled to get on the scoresheet for the first time this season: "I'm delighted obviously. It was more important we got our first away win but on a personal note, I'm very happy.

"It's been a very stop-start start to the season, frustrating for me but now I feel I'm up and running, and fully fit."