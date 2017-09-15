Murray looking forward to Bournemouth return

Glenn Murray is looking forward to returning to his former club Bournemouth when Albion travel to the Vitality Stadium tonight.

Murray left the Cherries to join Brighton permanently in January, after a successful loan spell with the Seagulls, and said: “It will be good to go back. Obviously I left to come to the Championship and it will be nice to return in the Premier League.”

The 33-year-old netted 23 goals in Albion’s promotion-winning season after a frustrating time at Bournemouth, where he scored four goals in 22 matches, with many of them substitute appearances.

Murray had nothing but praise for Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, though, and said: “The job he’s done there, it will be a long time until it’s surpassed. He’s maintained the group for so long, coming from League One to being an established Premier League team.

“All managers are very different, but Eddie was very good at planning for the opposition and seeing where he believed we could hurt them.

“He’d spend the week coaching his team into his way of thinking, in preparation for doing it on a Saturday and making it all come together. His success speaks for itself.

“He’s more than repaid them for the faith they’ve shown in him.”

Bournemouth have lost all four of their Premier League games so far but Murray said: “I think that little bit of luck just isn’t there at the minute.

“But I’m sure it will come and I’m sure they’ll be working hard to change things.”