Picture gallery: Albion v Bristol City

Albion fans were in celebratory mood yesterday despite a 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City in their final home game of the season.

The Seagulls will still be crowned Championship champions if they better Newcastle's result next weekend.

Here are a collection of fan, action and lap of honour pictures taken by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography).

