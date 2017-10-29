Picture gallery: Brighton v Southampton

Glenn Murray's equaliser earned Albion a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton this afternoon. Here's a selection of fan and action pictures from the game.
Pictures by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)
Six things we learned from Albion's draw with Southampton.
Albion boss Hughton says they 'thoroughly deserved' a point against Southampton
Pellegrino: We should have tried to kill the game off
Match report: Albion 1, Southampton 1
Almost Done!
Registering with Worthing Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.