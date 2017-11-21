Picture gallery: Brighton v Stoke

Brighton increased their unbeaten run to five Premier League games last night with a 2-2 draw against Stoke - here's a selection of action and fan pictures.
Pictures by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography).
Brighton 2, Stoke 2 match report
Six things we learned from Albion's draw with Stoke
Hughton admits Albion weren't at their best against Stoke, but bemoans penalty decision
Stoke boss disappointed not to win and says ref got penalty decision right
Stephens: We showed our togetherness and steel
