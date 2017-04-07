Pocognoli had a good feeling just before stunning free kick

Sebastien Pocognoli revealed the reason he took Albion's match-winning free kick was because he had a good feeling as soon as the set-piece was awarded.

The Seagulls' left-back scored for the first time since netting for Standard Liege, in August, 2010, as Brighton won 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers.

Speaking afterwards, the Belgian international said: "I had a good feeling before the shot, I don't know why. I went across the pitch to take it and everybody was probably thinking 'what is he doing?'.

"But it's my favourite place to shoot from and actually at my past club, I sometimes took free kicks and corners. That is my quality but I haven't practiced a lot this year but I'm happy.

"I just said to Anthony (Knockaert) 'let me shoot' and we have a good relationship, so he said okay. He tried to explain something for me to do quite technically but I told him I didn't understand what he was saying to me, even in French.

"I just said 'please let me take it' and it was a goal and a nice moment."

"For me, it was one of the best feelings because I don't score a lot of goals."

Glenn Murray hit Albion's opener on 58 minutes, before Pocognoli made it 2-0 six minutes later. Matt Smith got a goal back for Rangers but Albion held on and Pocognoli said: "I don't like to talk only about the goal. As a team, we played very good with another change in defence again, with Dunky (Lewis Dunk) going off and Fikayo (Tomori) coming in with Uwe (Hunemeier), the stability of the defence was very good.

"Also Siddy (Steve Sidwell) and Dale (Stephens) did great work just in front of us. For sure, my free kick was important for the final result but I'm very happy for the lads and also for me because I was injured and worked so hard to be back because I want to be part of the very important games."

