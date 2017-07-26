Rock duo Royal Blood launch Albion's new alternative kit

Have your say

Brighton's new alternative shirt has been launched by rock duo Royal Blood in Australia.

Albion fan Ben Thatcher, from Royal Blood, wore the new shirt on stage at the Metro Theatre, Sydney, as part of the band's world tour.

The new University gold alternative shirt contains a black Nike swoosh and is supported by University gold shorts and black socks.

The kit will be worn for the first time when Albion host Atletico Madrid on August 6.

Fans can order the shirt on www.seagullsdirect.co.uk now and it will be in the club store, with the new home shirt, from tomorrow.

