Ryan: Let’s make trip to Old Trafford a day we will always remember

Albion keeper Mathew Ryan hopes tomorrow’s match at Old Trafford will be a day he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

The Seagulls go to Manchester United on the back of a five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League but will be huge underdogs against Jose Mourinho’s side.



United welcomed back Paul Pogba, after a hamsting injury, for their 4-1 win over Newcastle last weekend while striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to make his first appearance since suffering a knee ligament injury in April.



United are second in the table, eight points behind rivals Manchester City, after 12 league games but Brighton go to Manchester in high spirits after a strong start to life in the top flight.



Ryan says getting something out of the game will make it a day the Seagulls squad will always remember: “I’m loving playing here in the Premier League, with all the big games and every game is important.



“I love the fans, the atmosphere, everything about it. It’s all great and when you’re coming up against a team like Manchester United away, it’s going to be a little bit of a special one.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. What an opportunity for us to go there and give our all.



“We pride ourselves on never being an easy opposition to play. If someone’s going to come out and beat us, they really have to be on their game.



“If we go there and get something out of the game, it’s a day we’ll remember for the rest of our lives and we’re going to give it our best shot.”



Ryan has a lot to look forward to at the end of the season after helping Australia qualify for next summer’s World Cup, with a 3-1 win over Honduras in their two-legged play-off last week.

He said: “It’s great that all the travel and games we played and everything we went through wasn’t for nothing.



“We did what we needed to get ourselves to Russia and I’ll look forward to it. When we didn’t go through directly, I couldn’t contemplate spending next summer on holiday somewhere.



“I don’t think there would have been any place in the world I could have gone where I would have been happy while the World Cup was on, so thankfully we got there.”

