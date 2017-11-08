Ryan ready to do everything he can to reach World Cup

Mathew Ryan is relishing Australia's upcoming World Cup play-off matches with Honduras as the Socceroos bid to reach next year's World Cup.

Ryan has been in superb form for Brighton in recent weeks and has kept four clean sheets in 11 Premier League matches this season.

His attention has now turned to trying to help Australia reach their fourth successive World Cup. They travel to Honduras for the first leg of the play-offs on Friday, before the second leg takes place in Sydney on Wednesday.

Ryan said: "They're two massive games. It's the pinnacle of being a footballer playing here in the Premier League at the highest level and there's the chance to go and play at the highest level with the national team.

"It's the most illustrious tournament in the game of football. We'll be doing everything we can as a nation to get there and I'm just focusing on recovery now and getting there as soon as I can and in the best shape possible.

"I'll do my best to contribute to the team and help our chances."