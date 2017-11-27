Ryan relishing 'special' clash with Crystal Palace

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan hopes to give Albion fans the bragging rights after tomorrow's clash with arch rivals Crystal Palace.

The match is the first between the sides since 2013 when Palace won 2-0 at the Amex in the second leg of the Championship play-offs to seal a place in the final. The Eagles then beat Watford 1-0 at Wembley to be promoted into the Premier League.

Albion sit ninth in the table with 16 points from 13 games, while Palace are bottom but have picked up all eight of their points this season in their last six matches.

Ryan said: "In derbies form goes out the window. We're not going to get complacent by seeing they're last and having a difficult season.

"It's an extra special game, one for the fans and there's bragging rights about it so hopefully we can get back to winning ways at home.

"It's a special one for the fans so hopefully we can go out, make them proud and get the result we need."