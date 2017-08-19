Shakespeare: High-tempo start was something we'd spoken about

Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare said his side's high-tempo start was something he had spoken about before today's game.

The Foxes went ahead after just 52 seconds when Shinji Okazaki turned home the rebound after Albion keeper Mathew Ryan parried Riyad Mahrez's low shot. Brighton had been on an early attack before Leicester broke quickly to score and Shakespeare felt that put his side in the driving seat for the rest of the game, winning 2-0.



He said: "To get the goal earlydoors just settles nerves but it's something we'd spoke about in terms of a high-tempo start and to try to take the game to Brighton.



"We felt the first ten to 15 minutes would set the tone. To get the goal as well was a real bonus. We've seen Riyad many a season cause problems coming inside and thankfully Shinji was there to get his two in two.



"It was a great start and one that I felt settled the nerves down a bit and allowed us to go on and really get a foothold in the game."



The hosts doubled their lead through a Harry Maguire header from Mahrez's corner on 54 minutes as Leicester eased to all three points.

