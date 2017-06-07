Sidwell signs new one-year deal

Albion midfielder Steve Sidwell has agreed a new one-year contract with the club.

The 34-year-old joined Albion for a second spell in January, 2016, initially signing on loan from Stoke City. He made the move permanent last summer, and was an integral part of the club's promotion-winning Championship side last season.

Albion manager Chris Hughton said: "Steve has been a key member of the squad over the past 18 months. He thoroughly deserves this new deal and I am delighted that he is extending his stay at the club.

"Our fans know his qualities well, and his experience, particularly at Premier League level, will be important for us. He is an excellent pro and that experience will be vital for us next season."

Sidwell began his career with Arsenal, and first joined Albion on loan in 2002, during Steve Coppell's time with the club. He later moved to Reading, and enjoyed future spells with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Fulham, before his move to Stoke.

The midfielder collected both the club and EFL's goal of the season award last season for his stunning goal against Bristol City in November.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!