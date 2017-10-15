Six things we learned from Albion's draw with Everton

Wayne Rooney's late penalty cancelled out Anthony Knockaert's opener and earned Everton a point at Brighton. Here's six things we learned from the game.

One that got away?

Brighton's players will be feeling it's two points dropped but there were plenty of positives for the Seagulls to take.

Before the season started, many were tipping Everton - who spent well over £100m in the summer - to be challenging for the Champions League places, so a point is certainly not the worst result.

A disappointing start for the Toffees has led to mounting pressure for Ronald Koeman, whose side have now failed to win in 12 away league games. 'Sacked in the morning' sang Albion fans after Anthony Knockaert's opener but Wayne Rooney's late penalty drew Everton level, before Brighton keeper Mathew Ryan produced a stunning late double save.

On the balance of play, a draw was fair. It will give Albion confidence going into future home games. On their day, Brighton will feel they can beat anyone at home

Young talent on show

Both sides had two potential future England players in their ranks and it would not be a surprise to see all four earn full caps in the future.

Lewis Dunk and Solly March have made strong starts to the season with Albion, while Everton included Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Mason Holgate.

Calvert-Lewin was a constant threat for the visitors as Bruno had arguably his toughest test in the Premier League so far this season. There's no doubt the 20-year-old should have done better for Brighton's goal when Bruno beat him too easily down the right, but he was then fouled by Albion's captain for the Toffees' late penalty.

Holgate looked assured in defence, which meant March had a quieter game than usual down the left wing.

Dunk was again excellent in defence for Brighton. He has spoken in the past about how Michael Keane, now at Everton, has progressed into the England team and will be hoping to do the same.

First half blank again

The 0-0 half-time score could have been of little surprise to Albion fans.

Just three goals have been scored in the first half of Brighton games so far this season and chances were again few and far between in the opening 45 minutes today.

In Brighton's matches with Manchester City, Watford, Bouremouth, Newcastle and now Everton, it's been scoreless at the break. Leicester and Arsenal are the only teams to score against the Seagulls in the first half of a game, while Albion have scored only one first half goal - in the 3-1 victory against West Brom.

Chris Hughton has set Albion up to be hard to beat and a number of games from now until the end of the season will have a familiar feel. While the top six have a bit more quality to break the Seagulls down, resolute defensive performances like today will be crucial for Brighton to pick up enough points to avoid the drop.

Last laugh

Everton striker Wayne Rooney was booed throughout by Brighton fans but had the last laugh by equalising with a last-minute penalty.

England's record goalscorer rejoined the Toffees from Manchester United in the summer and netted his third Premier League goal of the season with the spot-kick when he sent Mathew Ryan the wrong way.

But he had not looked like scoring up until that point as Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk were again excellent in central defence.

Slippery under foot

Twice in quick succession in the second half, Everton winger Nikola Vlasic slipped when the visitors had a promising situation.

He first skipped clear down the right but fell over on the touchline, then moments later he skilfully turned past Markus Suttner on the edge of the penalty area to get a clear sight of goal.

However, he then slipped as he was about to shoot and the ball travelled well wide - it was the clearest opportunity Everton had up to that point.

Lunchtime kick-off but not live on television

Many football fans were left wondering why the game kicked off at 1.30pm on Sunday when it was not live on television.

The match was selected as one five 'provisional' live fixtures for the weekend so moved from the Saturday to Sunday but was then not chosen to be broadcast live by Sky Sports or BT Sport.

Indian television channel India Star Sports showed it live, while Albion were at a event in Bengaluru, India, all weekend with the Premier League a huge draw.

The Seagulls have not been short of matches on television so far this season, though. Four games have already been live on either Sky Sports or BT Sport and three of Albion's next four matches are also on television.

The television fixtures for December and January are announced next week and it would be no surprise if more Brighton fixtures are moved.

