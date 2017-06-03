Survival is 'definitely achievable' for Albion - Murray

Glenn Murray is looking forward to the challenge of trying to stay in the Premier League next season but thinks it is ‘definitely achievable’ for the Seagulls.

Murray led the way on the scoring front this season for Albion – as he did when the club won League One in 2010/11.

Having played in the top flight for Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, he now gets another crack at the Premier League next year and said: “Obviously the task next year is even more difficult than it has been this year.

“It’s definitely achievable to stay in the Premier League. I think a club like us should be staying in the Premier League. We’ll be working very hard to try and maintain that status.”

Murray has scored 11 goals in 52 appearances in the Premier League and on the differences between the top flight and the Championship said: “The game is very different in the Premier League; it’s very slow and then it spurts into life and you think ‘what’s just happened?’. It’s one of those moments where you think you’ll have to watch that on Match of the Day later.

“You’re obviously up against much, much better players, both skill-wise and physical. I think we can only give a certain amount of chances away, because teams are obviously more clinical in the Premier League.

“You can give three or four away in the Championship and sometimes get away with it, depending on who you’re playing. But if you give three or four away in the Premier League, you’re two or three nil down.”

Murray pinpointed three areas of last season that stand-out, the late 2-1 victory at Birmingham when he headed home the winner four minutes into injury-time, the 2-1 success at home to Sheffield Wednesday and April, when Albion were in top form.

He said: “Birmingham away around Christmas stands out. They were promotion candidates at that point and right up there and to get that last minute goal gave us a lot of belief.

“The other game for me was Sheffield Wednesday at home. I got sent off and gave a penalty away and it could have all gone very differently to how it did. Luckily, Stocko (David Stockdale) produced and so did Ant (Anthony Knockaert) and it was against another promotion candidate.

“Then I think April we really produced as a team. Our backs were to the wall and we needed to produce. We were under a lot of pressure from Huddersfield and others around us but we won three in a week, which was huge for us and really set us on our way.”

