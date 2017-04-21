They got two fortunate goals but we weren't good enough - Hughton

Albion boss Chris Hughton admitted his side did not reach the standard they have set this season as they suffered an unfortunate 2-0 defeat at Norwich this evening.

Two Alex Pritchard strikes hit the woodwork and rebounded into the goal off Seagulls keeper David Stockdale for two own goals.

The loss meant Brighton failed to clinch the Championship title tonight and Hughton said: "From their point of view they were two fortunate goals but we fell short today of the standards we've set, particularly in the last two away games.

"We know how tough it is away and we know what good form they were in and the type of players they've got - and they can hurt you if you give them those opportunities. I'm probably more disappointed we gave them the opportunities to strike from where they did.

"It's unfortunate for Stocko because I can't say he particularly deserved that but these things happen. It's one that, particularly after the first goal, you've got to be able to bounce back from.

"These things happen and we have to accept what it was and we need to be better in our home game against Bristol City."

Hughton felt Albion should have had a penalty for a foul on Jamie Murphy, seconds before Norwich broke to go 2-0 ahead but said he would not hide behind that for the defeat: "My first reaction was it was (a penalty) but the fact the referee was so close I expected to hear afterwards he'd got it right but seeing it again on the television cameras, the general opinion is it's a penalty.

"From that, they go up the other end and get a second goal, so I think they were fortuitious on that one and we were hard done by with that decision. But I don't want that to mask the fact we weren't at the level today that you need to be when you're playing against a good side."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!