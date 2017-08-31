Towell leaves Albion to join Rotherham on loan

Brighton midfielder Richie Towell has joined Rotherham on a season-long loan.

The 26-year-old has found his chances limited on the south coast, and now joins the Millers to help in their promotion push from League One.

Towell joined Albion from Dundalk in 2015 but has made just one league appearance for the club.

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said: “Richie wants to play regularly and this is an ideal opportunity for him to do that. It’s a move that benefits all three parties: the player, ourselves and Rotherham.

“Richie is a great professional that always works hard in training, and this will provide him with the opportunity to play regular first-team matches."