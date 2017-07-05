Venue changed for Albion's friendly in Austria

The venue of Brighton's friendly against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Austria next Friday has been changed.

The game was originally scheduled to take place at Sportplatz St Ulrich, home of FC St. Ulrich am Pillersee, but the venue has now been switched to Sportplatz Bischofshofen, the home of SK Bischofshofen, with a 6pm local kick-off time.

The fixture is part of Albion’s week at their Austrian training base between Saturday and July 15, as they continue their preparations for the new Premier League campaign.

Albion fans will be able pay on the gate for the match, and entry is priced at 10€ for adults, while under-15s and over-65s can watch the match for free.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!