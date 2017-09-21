Who is Albion's top rated player on FIFA 18?

FIFA 18 is due to hit the shops next week but who is Brighton's top rated player in their first ever season in the Premier League?

FIFA community website www.futhead.com has released Albion's stats for the season and top of the ratings is club record signing, Columbian winger Jose Izquierdo with 78. His pace is rated 93, dribbling 81 and shooting 73.

Jose Izquierdo is Albion's top-rated player on FIFA 18. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Izquierdo is just ahead of Dutch midfielder Davy Propper (77), goalkeepers Mathew Ryan (77) and Tim Krul (77), Pascal Gross (76), Anthony Knockaert (76), Lewis Dunk (75) and Ezequiel Schelotto (75).

A number of other Albion players are rated in the 70s - Dale Stephens (74), Markus Suttner (74), Shane Duffy (74), Glenn Murray (73), Beram Kayal (73), Gaetan Bong (73), Bruno (72), Steve Sidwell (71), Izzy Brown (71), Solly March (71), Liam Rosenior (71), Uwe Hunemeier (71), Sam Baldock (70) and Connor Goldson (70).

Rated in the 60s are Jamie Murphy (69), Jiri Skalak (68), Soufyan Ahannach (68), Niki Maenpaa (67) and Henrik Bjordal (65).

Murray has the best shooting rating with 74, just ahead of Izquierdo (73), Hemed (72), Propper (72) and Knockaert (72).

Albion defender Lewis Dunk. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Dunk is top of the defending ratings with 74, just ahead of Bruno (73) and Duffy (72).

Izquierdo and Knockaert lead the way on the dribbling rating with 81, Izquierdo has the highest pace rating with 93, Gross has the highest passing rating with 78 and Schelotto has the top physical rating with 81.

FIFA 18 is released on September 29 and will be available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and Microsoft Windows.