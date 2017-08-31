Brighton & Hove Albion youngster seals Worthing loan switch

Worthing Football Club have swooped to sign Brighton & Hove Albion young gun Rian O'Sullivan on an initial six-month loan deal.

The 18-year-old signed a three-year deal with Albion back in 2015 and has appeared on a number of occasions for the club's under-23s.

O'Sullivan, whose been capped by the Republic of Ireland at under-16, 17 and 18 level, is currently away on international duty so won't be available for Saturday's FA Cup first qualifying round clash at fellow Bostik League Premier Division Dorking Wanderers.

After Omar Folkes was released just hours earlier, Worthing manager Gary Elphick is pleased to bring in the left-sided player and said: "Rian (O'Sullivan) is someone I've heard good things about. He's got a wand of a left-foot and can play in any position on the left-side.

"More cover both in midfield and defensively is needed, so I'm pleased we've been able to bring him in."

Elphick revealed three fresh faces could come in to bolster his options over the course of the next week.

Worthing are looking at another Albion player potentially joining on loan, while they are also casting his eye over a couple more players at training tonight.

He added: "Rian is not the only player I'm looking to bring in, I'm hopeful on a couple more aswell. We're looking at another one from Brighton and a couple more will be training with us tonight.

"Considering what is going on with the club at this minute, chairman (George Dowell) has been superb in terms of budget and allowing me to bring players in."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.